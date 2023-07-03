Ethos Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $866.52. 357,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $357.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

