Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.