Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.87. 150,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.72. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

