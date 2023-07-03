Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
FARM stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
