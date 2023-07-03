Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FARM stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 437,625 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

