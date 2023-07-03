FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

