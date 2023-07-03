Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $0.51 on Monday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.03.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative net margin of 971.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
