Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.88. 553,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,021. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

