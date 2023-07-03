Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 335,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.3% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.4 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.69. 217,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.