Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $40.16 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.76. 859,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.