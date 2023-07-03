Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.08. 152,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,131. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

