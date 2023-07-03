Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.18. 871,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,168. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $435.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,543 shares of company stock worth $372,308,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

