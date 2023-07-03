Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,698 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,698 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. 362,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,583. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

