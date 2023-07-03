Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $202.16 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $202.16 million and $41.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,004,450 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

