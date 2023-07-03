Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Trading Up 8.3 %

FLFVW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,079. Feutune Light Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

