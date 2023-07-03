Financial Analysis: Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) vs. Its Peers

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Redwood Capital Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 1088 3329 3183 16 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.87%. Given Redwood Capital Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 34.37% 10.25% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A 41.80 Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors $401.56 billion $845.20 million 262.80

Redwood Capital Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Redwood Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Redwood Capital Bancorp rivals beat Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

