Financial Review: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercantile Bank and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.48%. German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.08 $61.06 million $4.43 6.28 German American Bancorp $278.06 million 2.92 $81.82 million $3.18 8.64

This table compares Mercantile Bank and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.87% 16.09% 1.42% German American Bancorp 32.48% 16.76% 1.50%

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank



Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About German American Bancorp



German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

