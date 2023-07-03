Financial Survey: Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) versus Its Rivals

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Free Report) is one of 369 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 786 1605 4254 38 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.53%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.19 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $126.95 million -$5.07 million 18.95

Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -10,598.45% -63.15% -17.07%

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International peers beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. The company also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, it develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

