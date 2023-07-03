Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 860,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Finning International Stock Up 1.8 %

Finning International stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

