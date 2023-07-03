First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast restated a downgrade rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

