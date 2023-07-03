First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $190.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

