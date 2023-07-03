First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.12.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

