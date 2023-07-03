First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.