First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 66,597 shares.The stock last traded at $107.24 and had previously closed at $108.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

