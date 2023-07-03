First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,195 shares during the period. First Trust International IPO ETF makes up about 4.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

