First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 4.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

