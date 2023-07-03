FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $166.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Up 2.1 %

FSV stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FirstService by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FirstService by 3.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.