Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.57. 361,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,294,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

