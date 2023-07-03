Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,318,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 1,696,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,318.9 days.

OTCMKTS FRLOF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.07.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

