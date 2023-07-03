Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

FRLN stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

