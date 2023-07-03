Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance
FRLN stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $16.80.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freeline Therapeutics
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.