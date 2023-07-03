Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.49 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

