Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 87,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 295,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$421.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

