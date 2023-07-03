G999 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573.82 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, G999 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $573.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

