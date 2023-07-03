Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Sells $37,287.50 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. 785,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,407. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

