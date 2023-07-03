General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

