GensoKishi Metaverse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $1.49 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,834,506 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

