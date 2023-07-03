GICTrade (GICT) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.49 million and $17,353.17 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94249111 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,012.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

