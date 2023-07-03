Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.86.

GIL opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

