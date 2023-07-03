Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,933,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Global Digital Solutions
