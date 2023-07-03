Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,882,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,933,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

About Global Digital Solutions

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.