Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DMAT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,662.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,373.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.49% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

