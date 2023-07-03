Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
DMAT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,662.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,373.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.