Governance OHM 1-Day Volume Hits $397,840.47 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,845.24 or 0.09068310 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $397,840.47 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
