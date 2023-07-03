Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grenke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Grenke Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 35.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 34.46 and a 200-day moving average of 29.38. Grenke has a 1 year low of 21.56 and a 1 year high of 35.00.
About Grenke
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grenke
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.