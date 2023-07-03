Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

