Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.