Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,131 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 753,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 120,722 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Electronic Arts by 719.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

