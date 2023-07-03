Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.72 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

