Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

