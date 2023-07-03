Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Grupo Carso Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GPOVY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.70. Grupo Carso has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.
About Grupo Carso
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Carso
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.