Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 3.5 %

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

