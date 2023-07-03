Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 3.5 %
Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
