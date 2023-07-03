Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.44

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 138088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £987,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.02.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

