H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:FUL opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

